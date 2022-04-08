Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.66. 1,383,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,810. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

