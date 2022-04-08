Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.60.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.73. 1,739,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,774. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average of $260.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.