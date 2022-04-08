Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $422.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,341. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.37 and a 200-day moving average of $568.51.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

