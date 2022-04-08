Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $23.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $608.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

