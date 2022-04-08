Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 472,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 2,421,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

