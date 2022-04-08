Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,176 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.44. 2,021,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

