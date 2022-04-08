Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.59.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

