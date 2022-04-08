Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.65

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 243401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91.
About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.