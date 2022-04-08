GXChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.65 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and $25.92 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,930,350 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

