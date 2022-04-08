Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,391.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.85) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.