Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $903.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

