HashNet BitEco Market Cap Reaches $8,301.41 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (HNB) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $8,301.41 and approximately $25.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00036157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00104989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HNB is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.