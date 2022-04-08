HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Gregory Politis Acquires 2,000 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCI opened at $67.62 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

