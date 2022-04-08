HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

