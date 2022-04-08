Head to Head Analysis: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.63 $5.89 billion $7.19 16.81 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.22 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -9.61

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 15 0 2.65 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $173.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 115.80%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

