Head to Head Analysis: Stem (STEM) & Its Rivals

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -126.53% -3.98% -4.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem Competitors 130 643 977 25 2.51

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s peers have a beta of 0.00, meaning that their average stock price is 100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.31 Stem Competitors $645.76 million $17.32 million -5.52

Stem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stem beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

