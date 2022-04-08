Head to Head Comparison: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Pacific Basin Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grindrod Shipping pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grindrod Shipping pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping 23.38% 41.13% 19.77% Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Pacific Basin Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 0.98 $118.93 million $5.98 3.87 Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.71 -$208.23 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. As of February 28, 2022, the company had a fleet of 130 Handysize vessels, and 124 Supramax vessels. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

