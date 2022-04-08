Head-To-Head Survey: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) versus ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A -1.27% -0.85% ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99%

This table compares CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax $295.76 million 2.12 -$6.68 million N/A N/A ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.57 -$778.33 million N/A N/A

CareMax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATI Physical Therapy.

Volatility & Risk

CareMax has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00 ATI Physical Therapy 0 4 2 0 2.33

CareMax currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.02%. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 91.44%. Given CareMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than ATI Physical Therapy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc. provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs. It also provides ATI worksite solutions comprising injury prevention programs, work-related injury assessment services, wellness offerings, and consultations for employers; proprietary electronic medical records (EMR) integration, caseload management, and continuing education in progressive therapies; and sports medicine, including onsite sports physical therapy, clinical evaluation and diagnosis, immediate and emergency care, nutrition programs, and concussion management services. The company offers outpatient physical therapy services under the ATI Physical Therapy name. As of December 31, 2021, it had 910 owned and 20 managed clinics. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

