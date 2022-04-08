Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

