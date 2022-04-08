Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.76

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $192.76 and last traded at $192.82, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.88.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $119,979,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
