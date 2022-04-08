Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.76

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $192.76 and last traded at $192.82, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.66.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $119,979,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

