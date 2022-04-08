HempCoin (THC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $508.00

HempCoin (THC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $508.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,755,096 coins and its circulating supply is 265,619,946 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

