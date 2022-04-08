Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 1,900,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,045,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $187,317.50.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.

AEI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

