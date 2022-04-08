Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.37), with a volume of 204071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.72. The company has a market capitalization of £452.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($63,612.03).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

