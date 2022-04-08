Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $89.52 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

