Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Herc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Herc by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Herc by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 53.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRI opened at $140.52 on Friday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.