Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.38 and last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 57506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

