High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of PCF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

