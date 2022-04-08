Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,311.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,082.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 157,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 120.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,944 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.