Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $369.96 and traded as low as $334.50. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $336.77, with a volume of 2,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.96. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 70.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.