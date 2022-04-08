Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,459 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).

HSX opened at GBX 985 ($12.92) on Friday. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 941.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 892.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Hiscox alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.