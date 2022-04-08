Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,159 ($15.20) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,177 ($15.44).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.65) to GBX 1,027 ($13.47) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $799.51.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

