Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,159 ($15.20) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,177 ($15.44).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.65) to GBX 1,027 ($13.47) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $799.51.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

