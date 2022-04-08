Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, FIX reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.59.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 10,900.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

