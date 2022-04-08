Hot Cross Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.60 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $12.60 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.01 or 0.07464276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.30 or 0.99964449 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

