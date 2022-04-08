Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,184,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,952,000 after buying an additional 346,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

