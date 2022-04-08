Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

