HOYA Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%.
About HOYA (Get Rating)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.