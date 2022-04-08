HOYA Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $106.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

