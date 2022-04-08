H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

