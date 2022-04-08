HSBC Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Hold

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. SGS has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

