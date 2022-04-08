HSBC Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Buy

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

RANJY stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

