Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.62. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huaneng Power International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth $613,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

