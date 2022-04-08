Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $184.37 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average is $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

