Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.84.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

