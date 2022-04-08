Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

