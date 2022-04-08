Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.