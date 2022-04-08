Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Raised to $72.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
HURN opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
