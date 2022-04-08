Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Raised to $72.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HURN opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

