Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRCXF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.

About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Further Reading

