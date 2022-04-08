Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HRCXF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)
