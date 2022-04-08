Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €270.00 ($296.70) price target by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.
HYQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
HYQ traded up €6.40 ($7.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €368.80 ($405.27). The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €365.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €459.80. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 1 year high of €612.00 ($672.53). The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
