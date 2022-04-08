Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €361.60 ($397.36) and last traded at €362.40 ($398.24). Approximately 9,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €367.00 ($403.30).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €365.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €459.80. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

