i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.76 ($0.35), with a volume of 21022416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The firm has a market cap of £311.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

About i3 Energy (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

