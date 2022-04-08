IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.