Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 5,889 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.19 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

